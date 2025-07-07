England v India: Performance guide of Yorkshire superstars before 3rd Test at Lord’s

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finely poised at 1-1, Yorkshire superstars Joe Root and Harry Brook remain central to England’s hopes in the five-match Test series.

Shubman Gill’s majestic knock of 269, followed by a scintillating 161, fashioned the massive 336-run win against England as Team India ended their 58-year winless drought at Edgbaston on Sunday. Replacing pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian bowling attack, speed merchant Akash Deep recorded the best match figures (10-187) by an Indian in England.

In England’s heavy defeat at Edgbaston, Surrey’s Jamie Smith fired the third-fastest test century (184*) before playing a valiant 2nd innings knock of 88. Smith’s County teammate Ollie Pope failed to fire with the bat and scored only 24 runs in Birmingham. Yorkshire superstars Brook and Root also produced contrasting performances in the recently concluded encounter between India and England.

Birmingham blues

Yorkshire's Joe Root (left) and England team-mate Jamie Smith celebrate after steering the hosts' home to a five-wicket victory against India - chasing down a target of 371 on day five.

Yorkshire icon Root registered a mediocre score of 28 (58) before remaining unbeaten on 53 off 84 balls to seal England’s five-wicket win over India in Leeds. While many expected Root to carry his form from Leeds into the second Test, the former England captain struggled to make an impact throughout the match.

Outsmarted by Mohammed Siraj for 22 (46) in the 1st innings, the Yorkshire stalwart was cleaned up by Akash Deep for 6 (16) in England’s second essay at Edgbaston. Averaging 36.33, the 33-year-old has amassed 109 runs in four innings against India.

Brook blazes but...

Root’s Yorkshire teammate, Brook, showcased his batting brilliance in the 1st innings of the Birmingham Test. England’s white-ball captain was dismissed on 99 for the first time in his career at Headingley. Roaring back with flair at Edgbaston, Brook endorsed England’s Bazball approach and played a sublime knock of 158 off 234 balls. The 26-year-old struck 17 fours and one six to help England post 407 in the 1st innings.

Yorkshire’s dynamic duo, Joe Root and Harry Brook, during the Test series against India

However, Brook was not utterly dominant in the 2nd innings. The Yorkshire superstar perished for 23 off 31 balls. With an impressive average of 70, Brook is England’s second-highest run-getter (280) after the first two Tests of the five-match series. England will meet India in the 3rd Test at Lord’s on Thursday.