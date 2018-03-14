Eight Yorkshire sportswomen who set the bar high

The past few years have seen a rise in Yorkshire sporting stars, with athletes winning medals in competitions such as the Olympics, Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.

Yorkshire women in particular have been at the forefront of Yorkshire's sporting success, raising the bar high for other athletes around the globe. A recent study from Women in Sport showed that there is still a comparable difference between the amount of girls engaging in school sports in relation to boys. This provoked a push to engage young women and girls to participate in sports, particularly in school, and Yorkshire's sporting stars aid with this through being not only advocates for their individual sports, but for female participation and achievement in sport as a whole.