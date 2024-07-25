Ecclesfield Park tennis courts reopen after renovation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ecclesfield Park tennis courts in Sheffield have officially reopened following renovations.

The courts have undergone extensive work to ensure viability for years to come, including resurfacing and repainting, the installation of new fencing and nets, and a new gate system.

Renovations were managed by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), and funded by the UK Government, LTA Tennis Foundation, Sheffield City Council and Courtside, as part of biggest ever investment in park tennis facilities across Britain, with millions being put towards transforming over 2000 courts.

Through the Parks Tennis Project, the LTA have already supported renovations of Hollinsend Park Tennis Courts, which were reopened at the end of last year.

In total, the nationwide programme has provided investment of over £100K into Sheffield sporting facilities.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield has a proud heritage as the Outdoor City and as the City of Sport and our sport and leisure infrastructure – be it sports facilities, community hubs, parks and green spaces or walking and cycling routes – play a key part in this.

“The renovation of the tennis courts in both Hollinsend and Ecclesfield Park provide a major boost to our sporting facilities and I am delighted they have now reopened and are ready to use by the local community.”

This nationwide programme of investment is seeing thousands of existing park tennis courts brought back to life for the benefit of local communities, providing vital opportunities for children and adults alike to be more active.

As well as weekly free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the new courts will host Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.

All courts will be available to book online. New booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability.

A court booking is £6 for an hour of play – these small fees will ensure that the courts are maintained at their new high standard for years to come.

The LTA, Sheffield City Council and Courtside will work together to ensure free park tennis sessions are available on the courts providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play.

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts in Ecclesfield back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened to more players, for years to come.”