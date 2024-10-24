Eagles to play Castleford in QLT Testimonial
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Quentin has made a total of 228 appearances for the Eagles over the course of two spells, where he has gone on to score 181 tries and 724 points across eight seasons in South Yorkshire.
After his first spell with the club, which came to an end in 2016, QLT went on to spend time with Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax Panthers, Castleford Tigers, Newcastle Thunder and Keighley Cougars, before he made his return to the Eagles in 2022.
In his testimonial game, Sheffield will face one of his former sides in Castleford, where he scored six tries in nine appearances for them at the back end of the 2018 season.
The last time that the two sides met was back in 2014 when Castleford ran out as 60-16 winners in the Betfred Challenge Cup.
Ticketing information and prices for this testimonial game will be confirmed in due course, but the game will be played at Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium, with kick off scheduled for 7:30pm.