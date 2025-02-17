Eagles taste defeat in season opener

Sheffield Eagles were defeated 14-28 in their Betfred Championship season opener on Sunday afternoon by Halifax Panthers.

Head Coach Craig Lingard handed a full debut to half back Morgan Smith, whilst there was also a place on the interchange bench for the returning Reiss Butterworth.

After an even contest for the opening twenty-five minutes in South Yorkshire, it was Smith who found a gap within the Halifax line on the last tackle. The half back managed to ground the ball for a try on his debut, and for the opener for the Eagles.

Six minutes later, Joel Farrell added a second Sheffield try as he spotted a gap to race through to score after the Eagles opted to go left in attack.

Eagles forward Tyler Dickinson attempts to break the Halifax line

Halifax narrowed the lead shortly after as they got themselves off the scoreboard as Ben Tibbs’ kick over the top was finished off in goal by Tom Inman.

A successful conversion by Louis Jouffret narrowed the game to 8-6 in the way of the home side, but a Lewis Peachey try a minute before the break added a little extra cushion between the two sides as Sheffield headed into the break 14-6 up.

Halifax scored the second half’s first points as an attack down the left-hand side saw the ball get grounded out wide by new signing Owen McCarron.

Only seven minutes later, the visitors went ahead for the first time in the contest as McCarron was first to the ball after a deflected kick through the Eagles line. The Halifax man grounded the ball for his second try in only a matter of minutes.

From there, the visitors scored twice more inside the final ten minutes of the game as tries from Brad Graham and Tibbs secured a 14-28 victory for Halifax in the season opener.

Sheffield return to league action next weekend when they travel to The DCBL Stadium to take on Widnes Vikings in Round 2 of the Betfred Championship (3pm KO).