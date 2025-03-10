Eagles secure first league win of the season

Sheffield Eagles celebrated their first victory of the Betfred Championship season with a hard-fought 19-12 win against Featherstone Rovers at The Millennium Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a tough start to the campaign, the Eagles put in a commanding performance to secure the two points.

Head Coach Craig Lingard opted to rotate his squad for the visit to West Yorkshire, making several changes to freshen up the side. Masi Matongo was restored to the front row in place of Blake Broadbent, while Matty Dawson-Jones and captain Joel Farrell also made their returns to the matchday squad. Additionally, Reiss Butterworth earned a spot on the interchange bench.

The visitors made a bright start, showing early intent as they took the lead inside the opening five minutes. Corey Johnson broke through the Featherstone defensive line from dummy half, before expertly offloading the ball inside to Morgan Smith, who had the simple task of grounding the ball under the posts against his former side.

Morgan Smith celebrates scoring against his former side

Featherstone responded swiftly, however, as they looked to make their home advantage count. Eight minutes after falling behind, Rovers hit back through Jordan Williams. The powerful forward showed great strength to force his way over from close range, levelling the score at 6-6.

Despite the hosts drawing level, the first half belonged to Sheffield, who dictated proceedings with smart game management and efficient attacking play. They regained the lead when Smith grabbed his second try of the afternoon, finishing off a well-worked move down the left flank. James Glover and Cory Aston combined cleverly to create the opening, sending Smith through to touch down and edge the Eagles back in front.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure and were awarded a crucial penalty just before half time. Featherstone’s Danny Addy was penalised for a high tackle on Jack Bussey, giving Sheffield the chance to extend their advantage. Aston stepped up and made no mistake, slotting the penalty goal to give his side a 14-6 lead heading into the break.

The second half saw both teams engaged in an intense battle, with defences dominating for large periods.

The breakthrough moment of the second half came in the 67th minute when Jack Walker spotted an opening out wide. Seizing the opportunity, Walker dived over to score his first try for the club, further strengthening Sheffield’s grip on the game.

Featherstone, however, refused to go down without a fight. With just eight minutes remaining, former Salford Red Devils forward King Vuniyayawa muscled his way over beneath the posts, setting up a tense finale. The conversion reduced the deficit to just six points, making for a nervy closing period at The Millennium Stadium.

With time running out, Aston stepped up once again, calmly slotting a decisive drop-goal to push the Eagles’ lead to 12-19 with five minutes to go.

That crucial play ultimately sealed the victory, securing Sheffield’s first win in the Betfred Championship this season.