Eagles look for response against Batley

Sheffield Eagles hooker Reiss Butterworth says the team are looking to put things right on Friday evening as they welcome Batley Bulldogs to the Steel City Stadium in the Betfred Championship.

After a tough outing against Doncaster last weekend, the hooker believes the group is determined to respond in the right way, by concentrating on their own game and building some momentum.

“I’m really excited for the game on Friday, I’m sure all of the boys will be,” Butterworth added. “I think that Batley are a group of lads who really work hard for one another; they turn up for each other and they’ve got some good strike in attack, and they’ll come here looking to make it tough for us.

“They’ve been a very good side now for a number of years. They’ve got a good pack and some outside backs, and I can imagine they’ll be there for the full eighty minutes on Friday evening”

Reiss Butterworth warms up for the Eagles

The game carries a bit of extra meaning for the 26-year-old, who spent time with the Bulldogs back in 2018, and he speaks very highly of the club.

“I got my first proper taste of men’s rugby league with Batley. Some of the lads are still there who I played with,” he explained. “It was a good group of lads; I enjoyed my time there. They’re a great club who really try and look after you when you’re there.

“I’ve played at Batley, for and against them many times, and it’s a tough place to go. It’s always hard having to retreat up and down the hill, but I’m pleased that we’re at home this week and hopefully we can get the win for the fans.”

While results haven’t gone their way in recent weeks, Butterworth says there’s still belief in the group, and Friday presents an opportunity to build some momentum ahead of a busy May schedule.

“It wasn’t really ideal for us losing to Doncaster last Friday, but hopefully we can now look ahead to tomorrow’s game, get the win and try to kick on from there,” he said.

“When we started the season, we didn’t want to be anywhere near where we are currently in the league table, but hopefully we can get the win to help kick start our season."

With Head Coach Craig Lingard preparing to face his former side for the first time since leaving to join Castleford, Butterworth feels his insight will be valuable, but the emphasis, he says, remains on the Eagles getting their own game right.

“Craig will give us some insider knowledge about Batley and how they play, having previously coached them for a number of years. They’ve got a similar squad to what he’ll have had when he was there, but at the end of the day, we need to make Friday more about us and ensure we do what we need to do to get the win.”