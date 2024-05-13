Eagles Foundation, Sheffield Eagles and Literacy Kicks land National Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A schools literacy project to mark the 25th anniversary of Sheffield Eagles’ historic Wembley Challenge Cup win over Wigan in 1998 has won a prestigious nationwide award.

The Sheffield Eagles Heritage Project – part of the Eagles Foundation - working with Literacy Kicks and the Sheffield Eagles Rugby Football League Club, was handed the Celebrating Sporting Heritage in Schools prize at an awards ceremony in Leeds this week.

It was part of the annual Sporting Heritage awards run by the national organisation which brings together, supports, and celebrates the UK’s sporting collections and heritage. As part of a two-and-a-half-year project – the Sheffield Eagles Heritage Project - funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Eagles Foundation linked with school’s programme Literacy Kicks to create the opportunity for primary school children in the City to become sports journalists for the day and report on the unforgettable 1998 final.

Pupils watched highlights from the iconic match and guided by Literacy Kicks founder and sports journalist Gareth Walker, learned how to put together a newspaper report based on the match.

The award being presented

Many of them were joined in class by Mark Aston and Keith Senior, two members of the victorious Eagles side 25 years ago, and current star player Cory Aston, son of Mark who was just three years old when the Wembley triumph took place. They helped to tell the story of how the Eagles managed to overcome the odds at the national stadium with a 17-8 win over Wigan, in what is still described as the biggest upset in Rugby League history.

In total over 650 Sheffield primary school children at nine schools in the city took part in the initiative, which ran alongside the delivery of tag rugby coaching sessions delivered on the same day by the Eagles Foundation. This resulted in 21 sessions focusing on literacy and 21 on tag rugby skills.

Richard King, who manages the Sheffield Eagles Heritage Project, said: “This is fantastic recognition for everyone involved.

“We were delighted to be able to work with Literacy Kicks using the Sheffield Eagles historic Challenge Cup Final win in 1998 as the starting point to deliver 21 workshops in total.

“Gareth created a workbook with stories and information about the historic day at Wembley, leading the workshops in a very engaging, entertaining, and accessible way. He supported the children throughout the session, encouraging and guiding them to produce their own work.

“They loved being able to meet a sports journalist, to have a different lesson to normal, learning about the Sheffield Eagles, having a chance to write in a new way and of course the most popular - receiving a free pencil.

“Feedback from the teachers was incredibly positive, saying the workshops enhanced their existing literacy work, bringing out the best in the children. The enthusiasm from the children was apparent to see with them writing brilliant articles about that historic day.”

Gareth Walker of Literacy Kicks added: “Working with Richard and Andrea Dobson at the Eagles Foundation to deliver this project in the city was a hugely positive experience and we are delighted to have been recognised in this way by Sporting Heritage.

“Each of the schools that took part bought fully into the concept of the children becoming sports journalists for an hour, reporting on what is an iconic sport event for the city of Sheffield.

“They produced some outstanding reports, and the presence of Mark and Cory Aston and Keith Senior in the classrooms undoubtedly added an extra dimension to the initiative. It was a privilege to be a part of.”

Among the schools that took part was e-Act Pathways Academy, whose PE lead Thomas Froggatt said: “The children really enjoyed writing for a purpose, and it was fantastic for the aspirations of our students to meet a former England international in Keith Senior.

