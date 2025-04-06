Eagles exit AB Sundecks 1895 Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Eagles’ journey in this season’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup came to an end following a 36-20 defeat in the Quarter Finals on Sunday afternoon.

Craig Lingard’s side led 6-8 at the break in West Yorkshire, but a second half comeback from the hosts sees them book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

It was a dream start for Sheffield, who led inside the opening ten minutes of the contest as Matty Dawson-Jones went over in the left corner to score against his former side.

Bradford were reduced to twelve-men shortly after as Blake Broadbent was taken high by Luke Hooley. Cory Aston opted to go for goal from twenty metres out, extending Sheffield's lead to 0-8.

With a minute to go of the first half, the hosts found their first try of the afternoon as Nathan Mason was able to turn his way over to score from close range, setting up a 6-8 scoreline heading into the break.

Mason put his side in front five minutes after the break as he scored his second try of the afternoon, before they went back-to-back with scores as Jordan Lilley found his way over with a try after chasing his own kick through on the last tackle.

Hooley added a penalty just short of the hour mark to put his side two scores ahead, before Dawson-Jones’ second try of the afternoon in the corner set up an interesting game heading into the final twenty minutes.

Straight after clawing a way back into the game, the hosts went forward again and scored back-to-back once again with tries through Jayden Okunbor and Kieran Gill to put themselves further ahead, before second rower Matty Gee ran towards the Eagles’ line out wide and grounded the ball for another try with ten minutes to go.

Sheffield scored a consolation try late on through Alex Foster, but it didn’t prove to be enough as the Eagles bowed out of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

Sheffield Eagles return to Betfred Championship action next Saturday when they host Toulouse Olympique at 3pm, which forms part of a double header at the Steel City Stadium alongside their Women’s Red teams’ game against Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Group Stage.