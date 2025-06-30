Eagles end June with defeat at Batley

Sheffield Eagles surrendered a commanding first-half lead as they fell to a 24-14 defeat against Batley Bulldogs at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Craig Lingard made changes to the side that lost to Doncaster last time out, with Joel Farrell and Blake Broadbent named in the starting line-up, as Lewis Peachey also made a return to the bench.

The visitors made a strong start and went ahead inside nine minutes when Kris Welham finished well after good build-up play between Jack Walker and Jayden Billy.

Josh Hodson extended the lead with a penalty from the tee following a high tackle shortly after, before the Eagles looked firmly in control when Titus Gwaze forced his way over to score from close range on the half-hour mark.

Matty Dawson-Jones was denied a try himself in the opening forty minutes, as he was held up over the line as Sheffield pressed hard out wide.

The momentum shifted in the closing stages of the first half as Kieran Gill marked his Batley debut with a try, before Ben White added another just before the hooter, cutting Sheffield’s lead to 14-12 at the break.

The second half opened with few chances as both sides dug in defensively. The Eagles stood firm under pressure, with solid work from Billy, Welham and Dawson-Jones shutting down any attacks from the hosts.

However, the game turned when Alex Foster was shown a yellow card for a high tackle. Batley capitalised immediately, with Lucas Walshaw crashing over from short range to put them in front for the first time. Ben Woods added the conversion to give the hosts a four-point lead heading into the final ten minutes.

Sheffield pushed for a response but struggled to create clear openings. With time running out, Gill grabbed his second of the afternoon in the left corner to seal victory for Batley, their first win in nine matches, as they move level on points with the Eagles in the Betfred Championship table.

Sheffield return to the Steel City Stadium next Sunday to face York Knights, with kick-off at 3pm.

Batley Bulldogs: Butterworth, Greensmith, Liu, Gill, Burton, White, Woods, Cooper, Moore, Brown, Manning, Walshaw, Blake

Interchanges (all used): Flynn, Gledhill, High, Leak

Tries: Gill (35’, 74’) White (38’), Walshaw (71’)

Goals: Woods (4/4)

Sheffield Eagles: Walker, Billy, Welham, Hodson, Dawson-Jones, Windley, Johnson, Battye, Butterworth, Broadbent, Farrell, Foster, Gwaze

Interchanges (all used): Hodgson, Peachey, Billington, Reilly

18th Man: Bower

Tries: Welham (9’), Gwaze (30’)

Goals: Hodson (3/3)

Referee: A. Belafonte