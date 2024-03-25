Eagles defeated by Wigan Warriors in Betfred Challenge Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both squads headed into the cup clash as the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the country. The Eagles came into the clash on the back of an eight-match winning run, whilst the hosts came into this cup clash sat joint-top of the Betfred Super League table having secured wins over Castleford, Salford, London and Huddersfield, as well as beating Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge last month at the DW Stadium.

Mark Aston was without the likes of Alex Foster, Bayley Liu and Anthony Thackeray for the trip to Wigan, who all missed out through injury, but there were returns for the likes of Matty Marsh, Connor Bower and Aaron Murphy, who all came into the starting thirteen on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Twenty-time’s Challenge Cup winners, who last won the competition two years ago, came out of the blocks first, opening the scoring after 17 minutes at the DW Stadium. Wigan were held up on the try-line after brilliant defensive work from Kris Welham, before a cross field kick on the last tackle fell into the hands of Bevan French, who twisted his way around the Eagles line before scoring under the sticks, giving Harry Smith an easy job to add the two points.

Titus Gwaze running at the Wigan Warriors defence

Wigan were in again after 24 minutes as Ryan Hampshire’s ball inside was collected by Liam Marshall following quick execution from a scrum, as the winger forced his way over in the corner to pull the Warriors ten points ahead.

The Eagles hit back instantly as Marsh found his way through the Wigan defensive line, following a quick offload from Connor Bower. Aston was on hand to add the extras, bringing the game back to only a four point gap between the two sides.

Sheffield then went ahead late in the first half, as Marsh eyed a two-on-one in the left hand corner, he passed the ball to Matty Dawson-Jones, who walked his way over the try-line to score. Aston made easy work of the conversion on the touchline to give the Eagles a two point lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time as Oliver Roberts was sent to the sin bin for holding down in the tackle. Smith made no mistake to ensure it was all square at the break.

Wigan took advantage of the one man advantage scoring twice in the first ten minutes into the second half. The first came from a break down the left hand channel, which was finished off by Jake Wardle from close-range, before they extended their lead even further as French collected a kick through the Eagles defence to score under the posts.

Wigan further extended their lead as the ball made its way to French on the right hand side and he completed his hat-trick just before the hour mark as he broke through the Eagles defence once again to score. Smith was able to convert his effort from just wide of the sticks.

The Eagles hit back instantly as Hodgson found a gap in the Wigan line following a quick play of the ball by Izaac Farrell. Aston again was on hand to pull the game back as the Eagles closed in on the host's lead to make the score 26-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts hit the Eagles hard in the closing exchanges as they scored three tries in the remaining ten minutes of the game to put the game to bed and seal their place in the Quarter Finals of the competiton.

They first spotted a two-on-one out wide, the ball was played inside to Kruise Leeming to put his name on the scoresheet. Seven minutes later, Patrick Mago used his strength to barge his way through the Sheffield line to go over under the sticks, before completing the win two minutes later through Marshall's second try of the night in the left corner.

Attention now returns back to Betfred Championship action for the Sheffield Eagles as we travel to the Eco-Power Stadium next Friday to take on Doncaster in a South Yorkshire derby (3pm KO).

Wigan Warriors: Hamphshire, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Thompson, O’Neil, Byrne, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis

Interchanges: Leeming, Mago, Dupree, Hill

18th Man: Eckersley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries: French (17’, 48’, 59'), Marshall (24’, 78'), Wardle (41’), Leeming (69'), Mago (76')

Conversions: Smith (6/8)

Sheffield Eagles: Marsh, Millar, Welham, Glover, Dawson-Jones, Aston, Hansen, Battye, Halafihi, Dickinson, Bower, Murphy, Gwaze

Interchanges: Hodgson, Peachey, Roberts, I.Farrell

18th Man: Jones-Bishop

Tries: Marsh (28’) Dawson-Jones (36’), Hodgson (62')

Conversions: Aston (3/3)

Referee: J.Vella