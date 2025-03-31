Eagles defeated by Oldham in Betfred Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Eagles were defeated 8-20 at home by Oldham RLFC on Sunday afternoon in the Betfred Championship at the Steel City Stadium.

The Eagles were handed a boost for this game as both Matty Marsh and Oliver Roberts made their returns from injury, and the duo both came in to start and they replaced Morgan Smith and Joel Farrell.

After an even encounter in the opening fifteen minutes at the Steel City Stadium, it was the home side who opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

Oldham went towards the right corner as they attacked the Eagles defensive line, but after losing the ball, James Glover picked up the ball and raced the full length of the field to score in the left corner.

Alex Foster is tackled by an Oldham defender

Aston’s touchline conversion put Sheffield 6-0 ahead, before the half back later added an additional two points with the boot shortly after as we were awarded a penalty in front of the posts.

Oldham got themselves on the scoreboard with five minutes to go before the break as Josh Drinkwater’s pass to the right of the sticks saw second-rower Adam Lawton go over to score from close-range, setting up an 8-6 lead at the break in favour of the hosts.

The visitors scored the first points of the second half only five minutes after the restart as Josh Drinkwater managed to get over to score underneath the posts after going for the line from close-range.

Both sides found it hard to find a breakthrough as defences remained strong as the clock approached the hour-mark, and Titus Gwaze went close out wide to putting the Eagles back ahead, but he was metres short of the line as Oldham managed to wrestle him down on the last tackle.

Oldham utilised their game management skills in the final twenty minutes as they went further ahead with a penalty, which was converted by Josh Drinkwater, before Kieran Dixon added a try with a minute to go, after making the most of a mistake by the Eagles, to wrap up a 8-20 victory for the visitors.

Next weekend, Sheffield Eagles are back in action in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup as they travel to Bartercard Odsal Stadium to face Bradford Bulls in the Quarter Finals of the competition.