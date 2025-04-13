Eagles defeat by Toulouse on Saturday afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Eagles were defeated on Sunday afternoon at home by Toulouse Olympique in Round 6 of the Betfred Championship.

The French side opened the scoring in the tenth minute after Mathieu Jussaume grounded the ball to the right of the sticks after he made a break down the right edge for Toulouse.

The home side responded shortly after as loanee AJ Wallace made a great run towards the Toulouse line, and he was able to power his way over to score on his debut.

Shortly after, Toulouse went back ahead as back-to-back scores put them 6-18 ahead. Jussaume found his second of the afternoon as he collected his own kick over the top to score on the last tackle, before Reubenn Rennie spotted a gap in the Eagles defence to make a run inside from the left to score underneath the sticks.

The Eagles wrap up a Toulouse man in the tackle

Toulouse captain Anthony Marion added a fourth try for the French side with a minute to go before the break after he scored underneath the sticks after going for the line from dummy half, setting up a 6-24 lead for themselves heading into half time.

It took the visitors only six minutes after the restart to put themselves further ahead as Ellis Gillam rose high in the air to take the ball, before he used his strength to ground the ball on the last tackle.

Eddie Battye went over to score from close-range shortly after to pull the Eagles back into the game in the 51st minute after he met Reiss Butterworth’s short pass from dummy half.

The visitors wrapped up victory late on with a score seven minutes from time as Rennie went over for his second try of the afternoon, as he helped wrap up a 12-34 victory for the French side.

The Eagles are back in action on Good Friday when they make the short trip across South Yorkshire to take on Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium (3pm KO).