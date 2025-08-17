Eagles beaten in the South of France

Sheffield Eagles endured a tough evening in the South of France on Sunday night as they slipped to a 58–6 defeat against Toulouse Olympique.

It was the visitors who struck first after only six minutes. Jayden Billy broke down the wing and linked up with Jack Walker, who cut inside to register his third try of the season. Cory Aston added the extras to give the Eagles an early lead in France.

Toulouse responded swiftly as captain Anthony Marion forced his way over beneath the posts after 13 minutes.

The hosts then thought they had moved ahead soon after, only to be denied by resolute Sheffield defence on their own line. Their pressure eventually told in the 21st minute however when winger Paul Marcon finished well in the corner to put Toulouse ahead.

Sheffield Eagles' Danny Craven

As the half progressed, the Eagles were handed a golden opportunity with three consecutive sets on the Toulouse line following a series of penalties. Despite their pressure, Sheffield were unable to take advantage. Walker was held up over the try line and Ryan Millar came up with an error in the corner as he had the try-line in sight.

Those missed chances proved costly as Maxime Stefani raced over five minutes before the break, supporting a break down the left channel to extend the hosts’ lead to 16–6 at half-time.

In difficult conditions with temperatures in the high thirties, Toulouse adapted the better after the interval and dominated the second half. Jake Shorrocks crossed after 53 minutes, before Romeo Tropis touched down following a kick-through the Eagles defence on the hour mark.

The home side ran riot in the closing stages, scoring five tries in the final 13 minutes. Reubenn Rennie grabbed a quick-fire brace, while Stefani and Marcon each completed their doubles. Full-back Radean Robinson also crossed to complete the scoring. Shorrocks was clinical with the boot, landing nine goals from ten attempts for Toulouse.

Sheffield now return home to England and face a quick turnaround. They're back in Betfred Championship action against Bradford Bulls at the Steel City Stadium on Friday evening (7:30pm kick-off).

Toulouse Olympique: Robinson, Marcon, Tropis, Rennie, Ulberg, Lacans, Shorrocks, Belmas, Hands, Butler, Stefani, Jussaume, Marion

Interchanges (all used): Rodriguez, Cator, Roumanos, Wallace

18th Man: Chiffoulleau

Tries: Marion (13’), Marcon (21, 79’), Stefani (35’, 72’), Shorrocks (53’), Tropis (60’), Rennie (67’, 70’), Robinson (75’)

Goals: Shorrocks (9/10)

Sheffield Eagles: Walker. Billy. Welham, Bower, Millar, Aston, Craven, Battye, Johnson, Green, Bussey, Gallagher, Bowes

Interchanges (all used): Marsh, Butterworth, Matongo, Broadbent

18th Man: Oakes

Tries: Walker (6’)

Goals: Aston (1/1)

Referee: R. Cox