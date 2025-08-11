Eagles beaten by Halifax on the road on Sunday

Sheffield Eagles suffered a 46–6 defeat to Halifax Panthers in Round 21 of the Betfred Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Craig Lingard made two changes to the starting thirteen from the side that were beaten by Widnes Vikings last time out.

With Martyn Reilly and Josh Hodson unavailable, Jayden Billy and Blake Broadbent were handed starting roles. Full-back Matty Marsh returned from injury to take a place on the bench, alongside new loan signing Harry Bowes.

The match began in difficult fashion for the visitors, as Halifax scored four tries in the opening 16 minutes.

Zack McComb opened the scoring after just six minutes, touching down to the right of the posts. Ronan Dixon followed soon after, powering over from close range to double the advantage. Quick-fire efforts from James Woodburn-Hall and Jack Hansen extended the lead to 24–0 before the 20-minute mark.

The Eagles created opportunities in wide areas to try and edge back into the game. Billy was held up over the line as he went close to scoring, but he was unable to ground the ball after being met by a wall of strong Halifax defenders.

The hosts weren’t done however in the first half as a further score by George Whitby gave Halifax a 30–0 lead heading into half time.

Early in the second half, Matty Dawson-Jones finished in the corner to register Sheffield’s first points of the afternoon and to get them onto the scoreboard. However, the Panthers regained control immediately, with Charlie Graham intercepting a misplaced pass and racing from halfway to score on the hour-mark.

Woodburn-Hall secured his second try with nine minutes remaining, combining neatly with Ben Tibbs, before Brad Graham crossed in the left corner in the closing stages to seal a 46–6 victory, forcing Sheffield to fall to a seventh successive league defeat in a row.

Sheffield now face a short turnaround before their next Betfred Championship fixture, travelling to Stade des Minimes on Saturday evening to meet Toulouse Olympique (6pm local / 5pm BST kick-off).

Halifax Panthers: Nofoaluma, C. Graham, Crooks, Sambou, Tibbs, Hansen, Woodburn-Hall, Douglas, O’Brien, Dixon, McComb, Tangata, Calcott

Interchanges (all used): Whitby, Fairbank, Davies, Graham

18th Man: Johnson

Tries: McComb (6’), Dixon (11’), Woodburn-Hall (14’, 71’), Hansen (16’), Whitby (35’), C. Graham (61’), B. Graham (78’)

Goals: Hansen (6/7), Whitby (1/1)

Sheffield Eagles: Walker, Billy, Welham, Dawson-Jones, Walkley, Aston, Craven, Battye, Butterworth, Broadbent, Roberts, Hodgson, Bussey

Interchanges (all used): Marsh, Gwaze, Green, Bowes

18th Man: Millar

Tries: Dawson-Jones (49’)

Goals: Aston (1/1)

Attendance: 1,273

Referee: T. Jones