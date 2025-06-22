Eagles beaten by Doncaster in South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Eagles were defeated 12-26 by Doncaster in the fourth South Yorkshire derby of the season, held on Sunday afternoon at the Steel City Stadium.

Head Coach Craig Lingard’s side returned to home territory following a month-long absence, having played consecutive away fixtures.

The Eagles entered the match buoyed by a positive result against Barrow Raiders the previous week, aiming to secure what would have been their fifth league victory of the campaign.

Lingard made a solitary change to the starting XIII, reinstating winger Matty Dawson-Jones in place of Darius Carter following the former's absence from last weekend’s fixture.

In addition, the squad was strengthened by the return of club captain Joel Farrell, who made his first appearance after a thirteen-week injury layoff, alongside Blake Broadbent, who was also named on the bench.

Doncaster opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Edene Gebbie, who finished well out wide following a pass from Craig Hall.

Shortly thereafter, Connor Robinson converted a penalty from in front of the posts, extending the visitors’ lead.

Gebbie then registered his second try of the afternoon in the 23rd minute, putting Doncaster 0-14 ahead.

The Eagles responded through Kris Welham, who capitalised on a handling error by Gebbie to score beneath the uprights. However, Doncaster reasserted their dominance shortly before the interval with a try from Robinson, resulting in a 6-20 scoreline at halftime.

A tightly contested second half saw no further points until the 71st minute, when Doncaster’s Brad Hey touched down following a well-weighted kick on the last tackle.

Despite a late try from Corey Johnson, his third in two matches, the Eagles were unable to close the gap, ultimately falling to a 12-26 home defeat.

Sheffield Eagles will conclude their June fixtures with a visit to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium next Sunday, where they will face Lingard’s former club, Batley Bulldogs (3pm KO).

Sheffield Eagles: Walker, Billy, Welham, Hodson, Dawson-Jones, Windley, Johnson, Battye, Butterworth, Reilly, Billington, Foster, Gwaze

Interchanges (all used): Farrell, Broadbent, Matongo, Roberts

18th Man: Hodgson

Tries: Welham (32’), Johnson (77’)

Goals: Hodson (1/2), Farrell (1/1)

Doncaster: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Burns, Matagi, Smeaton, Jones, Gardiner

Interchanges (all used): Hepi, Misky, Pauli, Moy

18th Man: Johnston

Tries: Gebbie (8’, 23’), Robinson (36’), Hey (73’)

Goals: Robinson 5/5

Referee: T. Jones

Attendance: 821