Eagles beaten by Doncaster in South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Eagles were defeated 19-6 on Friday afternoon in a South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster in the Betfred Championship.

Head Coach Craig Lingard rotated his side from the one which was defeated last time out against Toulouse Olympique.

Connor Bower made a return from injury to start at centre, whilst there were debuts handed to new loan signings Brad Martin and Harvey Horne in the starting thirteen.

There was also a return to full back for Matty Marsh in the absence of Jack Walker, whilst Lewis Peachey was handed a start in the front row alongside Tyler Dickinson.

Morgan Smith is tackled by two Doncaster defenders

In what was already the third South Yorkshire derby of the season of the 2025 season, it was the hosts who led after eleven minutes as Edene Gebbie went over in the left corner to score, making the most of a man advantage after Eddie Battye had been sin-binned only moments before.

The sides were evened up after 15 minutes as Suaia Matagi was also shown a yellow card by the referee following a high shot on Bower on halfway, but the Eagles were unable to profit with the advantage as Reece Lyne was able to go down the right edge and score in the corner in the 23rd minute to extend Doncaster’s lead to 10-0 heading into the break.

Sheffield responded fifteen minutes into the second half to get themselves onto the scoreboard. After being awarded a six again by the referee metres out from the Doncaster line, Reiss Butterworth played in Blake Broadbent, who was able to power his way over from close-range to score his first try of the season.

With twenty minutes to go, Sheffield were awarded three successive sets following poor discipline by the hosts. Jack Bussey went close to scoring, but he was held up over the try line, before Horne kept the ball in play out wide after a pass towards the wing, and he was able to go to within ten metres out from the Doncaster line before being taken down in the tackle.

After having to defend well during that period, Doncaster were able to get themselves forward after some strong carries, and they were able to put themselves further ahead with eleven minutes to go as Gebbie crossed out wide to score in the corner for his second of the afternoon.

With ten minutes to go, Doncaster utilised their game management skills as Connor Robinson converted two penalties in front of the posts, before Craig Hall added a drop goal with a minute to go, as they rounded off the afternoon with an 19-6 victory against the Eagles.

The Eagles are back in action on Friday evening when Batley Bulldogs are the visitors to the Steel City Stadium in the Betfred Championship (7.30pm).