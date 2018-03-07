Doncaster’s Tom Stewart named in Team England’s cycling squad for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Have your say

Doncaster’s Tom Stewart has been named in Team England’s 27-strong cycling squad for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Stewart will go into the road cycling event in confident mood following an impressive 2017 season.

The 28-year-old, who rides professionally for JLT Condor, finished sixth in the Tour of Dubai, won Stage 5 of the Szlakiem Walk Majora Hubala in Poland and finished third in the Beaumont Trophy held in Northumberland.

Stewart tweeted: “So excited about this, and what an honour it will be to pull on the national jersey.

“Shaping up to be a cracking race too. #TeamEngland”

The Gold Coast 2018 programme includes track cycling, para-cycling (track), road cycling and mountain bike, with Team England competing across all cycling disciplines.

Team England Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said: “This is a really busy time of year for our cycling teams with the spring classics on the road, the world cup season starting for the mountain bikers and the world championships on the track so I’m delighted we are taking such a strong team to the Commonwealth Games.

“England has a long history in cycling at the Commonwealth Games having won over 100 medals.

“I’m hopeful this team will be able to add to that tally for Team and Country in just a few weeks time.”

Doncaster’s Jarvis Parkinson (swimming) and Fraer Morrow (weightlifting) will also be competing at the Games.