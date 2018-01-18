Doncaster’s Fraer Morrow named in Team England’s weightlifting squad for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Have your say

Doncaster’s Fraer Morrow has been included in Team England’s weightlifting squad for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old’s inclusion in an 18-strong squad for Australia caps a rapid rise to prominence for the former Armthorpe Academy pupil.

Morrow, from Bessacarr, only took up the sport in 2015.

She quickly became a British and English champion before going on to represent her country at the European and World Junior Championships.

Last month she competed in her first senior competition at the World Championships in California.

“When I found out I was in, I couldn’t believe it at first,” Morrow told the Free Press. “I knew I had a good chance but there are loads of other good lifters in my weight class.

“We fly out in March and I compete on April 6,” she added. “My mum’s very excited! She’s coming along with me. Her and my stepdad will be there watching me.”

Morrow, a former member at Danum Crossfit, is now based at Loughborough University where she is coached by former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Giles Greenwood. Her father Grant played for Doncaster Rovers from 1989 to 1993.

Jarvis Parkinson, 19, from Hatfield Woodhouse, is also part of England’s swimming team for the Games.