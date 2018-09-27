Doncaster routes announced for 2019 UCI Road World Championships

Two high profile races at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships will start in Doncaster, it has been announced.

The women’s junior and the men’s under 23 road races will set off from The Dome and pass through Intake, Wheatley Hills, Edenthorpe, Dunsville, Hatfield and Thorne.

Both races will take place on Friday, September 27, as part of nine days of competition across the county.

A major event in the world cycling calendar, the Championships will run from September 21-19.

The world’s elite road cyclists will compete across a number of disciplines, including a range of men’s and women’s races, across age groups from junior to elite, starting in different towns and cities throughout Yorkshire and each finishing in the main competition town of Harrogate.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “To be chosen as a host for the UCI Road World Championships next year is another major coup for Doncaster.

“We are no strangers to hosting major events – just look at the tremendous successes of the Tour de Yorkshire in 2016 and 2018.

“The UCI Road World Championships will be another opportunity for our communities to enjoy exhilarating racing action right here on their doorstep. Who can forget the fantastic carnival atmosphere of TDY and the wonderful efforts of our residents to ensure the cyclists received the warmest of welcomes to the borough?”

She added: “We have such a tremendous passion for cycling in Doncaster - cycling has continued to grow in popularity with more and more people joining local clubs, and all generations being inspired to embrace the enjoyment of cycling and the benefits of getting fitter.

“The event ties in with Get Doncaster Moving and the Cycling Strategy to inspire more people to get out on their bikes and be more active.”

For more information about the event visit https://worlds.yorkshire.com.