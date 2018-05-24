Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club hosts 2018 Progress Tour

Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club will play host to the 2018 Progress Tour over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Progress Tour is a new and innovative national series of tennis events taking place at nine venues across the UK throughout 2018 with a total player support fund of £8,000.

The tour checks in at the 12-court Bessacarr-based club after visiting Cardiff, Millfield and Brighton this year.

The Tour has enjoyed full entries at the previous events with over 120 different players having competed in over 250 Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) matches.

The Tour is a fully level-based event without regard to age and gender and qualifying and main draw are co-ed events.

The competition is open to anyone, be they a junior, someone with aspirations to become a professional, or an adult club player, who has an UTR level of 7.5 or higher.

Qualifying will consist of a staggered entry format with every player guaranteed three level-based matches, based on their UTR, with the winners progressing to play higher rated UTR level players.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday and Sunday with the main draw being contested on Monday and Tuesday.

The main draw will be a multiple entry draw with every player guaranteed at least three level-based matches, win or lose.

Players will receive Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) credit for all matches played.

The winner, who will receive £200, and runner-up and the highest-placed female, who will both pick up a £100 prize, will all go through to the Tour final later in the year.

All games will be played on the club’s six new hard courts with each match being the best of three sets – the first two being tie-break sets and the third (if required) a set championship tie-break.

Spectators are welcome.