Doncaster Knights sign Yorkshire Carnegie centre Pete Lucock

Doncaster Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths says his side beat competition from several other clubs to land the signature of Yorkshire Carnegie centre Pete Lucock.

The Leeds-born centre joins current team mates Matt Smith and Andrew Foster in moving from Headingley to Castle Park after a signing a two-year deal with the Knights.

And Griffiths says he will add plenty of versatility to the ranks.

“Pete is a quality performer and I am absolutely delighted to have him on board at Castle Park as we faced stiff opposition for his signature,” he said.

He will provide us with many extra options in both attack, defence and kicking and with more signings on the way, our squad jigsaw is now getting closer to completion.”

Lucock has been with Carnegie throughout his career, making 163 appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

The 26-year-old made his senior debut in 2011 and helped them secure a play-off place that season after 20 appearances.

He won the player of the season prize during the 2014/15 season.

Lucock was pleased to join the Knights. He said: “I have always enjoyed playing at Castle Park over the years and when Clive showed me the facilities and his plan for the club I was more than impressed.”

The Knights close out the current season with a clash at home to Cornish Pirates on Saturday.