Doncaster Knights part company with head coach Tom Smith after four months in charge

Doncaster Knights have parted company with head coach Tom Smith by ‘mutual consent.’

By Steve Hossack
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 17:17

Knights – who kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 47-7 win away to Bridgend Ravens on Friday night – appointed the former British and Irish Lions prop on a three-year contract in April.

The 47-year-old, who made over 60 appearances for Scotland, had been due to take over from long-serving Clive Griffiths as director of rugby at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Smith had been joined by new assistant coach Steve Boden and new backs and skills coach Francis Cummins during the summer.

Club sources are remaining tight lipped on the reasons for Smith’s departure.

The Knights continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Sale FC on Saturday.