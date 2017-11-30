DIVING: City of Sheffield star Jack Haslam sets sights on Commonwealth Games after sponsorship from local company Utility Alliance

City of Sheffield diver Jack Haslam has set his sights on a medal at next year's Commonwealth Games after sealing a sponsorship deal with a local company.

Utility Alliance, who recently opened an office in the Steel City, will sponsor 22-year-old Haslam for the next year as he aims to qualify for, and then succeed at, next summer's Games in Australia.

Haslam, who will compete in the SASA National Diving Championships in Edinburgh this weekend, said: “It is fantastic to be sponsored by Utility Alliance, as a local diver being supported by a local company and being able to offer something back is very important.

“Without companies like Utility Alliance I would struggle to enter non Team GB competitions unless I funded myself. Utility Alliance, with their generosity, have taken away some of that worry and concern allowing me to get on with training and competing.

“Hopefully they will be repaid when I return from the Commonwealth Games with a medal in 2018.”

Ian Willis, of Utility Alliance, added: “Jack is one of the most talented divers around at the moment, and after speaking to his representatives we fully understand how much of an impact all of his training and competitions has on him financially.

“We are delighted to be able to back him, and we wish him all the very best - not just for the event in Scotland at the weekend, but in his quest to qualify for the Commonwealth Games.”