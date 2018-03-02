Divers Jack, Ross and Millie on the medal trail in Germany

A brilliant performance for Team GB saw Sheffield brothers Jack and Ross Haslam claim a silver medal in the 3 metre synchro competition at the Rostock Diving Grand Prix.

Achieving a PB of 407 points, they comfortably beat all but the Chinese team of Zong Yuam Wang and Zijie Hu.

Jack and Ross scored well throughout the event in Germany achieving their highest score with an excellent reverse 1½ somersault with 3½ twists dive for 82 points.

Ross also put in a fine performance in the 3 metre springboard individual competition where he finished in 4th place with 427 points. Jack dived well to finish 5th in his semi-final. Sheffield Diving’s Millie Haffety partnered Scarlett Mew Jensen from Dive London in the women’s 3 metre synchro event to win a superb bronze medal with a 62 point dive.

Millie and Georgia Davenport also performed well in their individual events after being selected for Team GB following fine performances at the British Championships.

Sheffield Diving Head Coach Tom Owens said: “We are very proud to bring three medals back to Sheffield from this prestigious international event”