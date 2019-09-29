Decent finishes for Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick both secured top 30 finishes after a testing time at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Both Sheffield golfers finished on -15 for the tournament to secure a tie for 26th place, seven shots behind winner Victor Perez of France.
Fitzpatrick saved his worst round of the week until the final day at St Andrews as he carded a two under par 70 following a 69 and a pair of 67s.
After turning round three under for the day, he struggled to make further headway with a pair of bogeys harming his chances of climbing into the upper reaches of the leaderboard.
Willett enjoyed a steady day without a blemish but only managed three birdies as he finished with a 69.
Looking to secure back-to-back tournament wins after victory at the BMW PGA Championship the previous weekend, Willett recovered from a tough start on Thursday to post consecutive rounds of 66.
His performance across the multi-venue tournament should be enough to keep him inside the top ten of the Race To Dubai which he rocketed into with his win at Wentworth last week.
Rookie Perez claimed his maiden European Tour title in his 29th appearance after posting a final-round 70 to win the tournament by one shot.
The 27-year-old, who lives just up the road from St Andrews in Dundee, narrowly missed his 12-foot birdie putt at the last but a close-range par was good enough to see him become the first French winner of this tournament.
Matthew Southgate finished alone in second on 21 under after he also parred the last.
Paul Waring and Joakim Lagergren finished in a tie for third another shot further back.