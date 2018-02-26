On-target Taylor clinches it for Steelers with 120 check-out

Andy Taylor was the Steelers hero as he hit a 120 check out to beat Phil Simpson in the deciding match as Steelers overcame Trades & Labour 4-3 at Birley Moor Road.

Roy Gorman (126 c/o) won the first for Trades against Jordan Wilson, Tom Denton levelled against Stuart Orton, Kieran Parkinson put Trades back ahead edging out Phil Broadhurst before John Hatch made it level at the break with his win over Andy Pantin.

Ian Cook then put Trades ahead for the third time only for Chris Fowler to defeat Billy Field and thus setting up that last game decider that clinched the points for the hosts. Another close match as Masbrough saw visitors Pewter Pot prevail 4-3 against Union Club in yet another last game decider.

Josh Thompson (180 & 14 & 16 dart legs) and John Bowler put the visitors two up with wins against Steve Stacey and Jordan Lister respectively, Garry Jeffries pulled one back against Carl Moorhouse only for Pete Walsh to win the next for Pewter Pot as he outdid Lee Olesuik. Union then made I an equal match as Mick Ridge defeated Neil Moreman and Brian Edis conquered Kevin Thompson which set up the decider which was closely won by Pewter Pot’s prolific Pat Dalton against Paul Buttery.

League leaders Carlton Club halted Lord Nelson’s recent good run with a good 5-2 home win despite going two nil down when Jimmy Buttery accounted for Alan Robinson and Les Barker (180) fell to Shane Wilson.

The potential champions hit back in fine style to win all the remaining games as Nick White overcame Craig Thorpe, Andy Radford triumphed over Terry Baggaley, Jimmy Haslam prevailed against Martin Glenn, John Cartledge mastered Graham Bell and Gary Eaton had too much for Paul Furniss.

Mosborough MW entertained Wales Jubilee SC but it was the same old ‘Storey’ as the visitors comfortably wrapped up the points winning 7-0 with their winners, losers in brackets, being; John Clifford (Terry Harris), Mark Thompson (Kamen Thompson), Steve Storey (Paul Gambles), Paul Blogg (Ian Green), Gary Smith 9Lauren Chapman), Andy Whittington (Mollie Booker) and Steve Thompson (L Whitmore).