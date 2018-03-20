Furniss turns up the heat to full blast

Have your say

Sadly as seems to regularly be the case in 2018, the wintry conditions once again attempted to spoil the fun in the County Senior League.

In midweek, the League Cup Semi-Final between Swinton Athletic and Grimethorpe Sports fell foul of the wet weather and was postponed.

The game will now be starged on April 5.

Then at the weekend all but three fixtures were postponed due to frozen pitches.

In the Premier Division, we had one game midweek, as league leaders Frecheville travelled to Oliver’s Mount to take on Handsworth Parramore Reserves.

Ten-man Frecheville ran-out 2-0 winners with goals from Ben Furniss and Leon Howarth.

Frecheville go four points clear with the victory.

On Saturday goals from Charles Tunnard and Matthew Harrison gave Oughtibridge WMFC a 2-0 home win over Denaby Main. The win sees Oughtibridge into sixth positions.

There were two games in Division One on Saturday.

League leaders Dodworth Miners Welfare 16-game 100% league record came to an end at St George’s Park, as they were beaten 2-1 by Kiveton Park.

Goals from Richard Gorman and Joshua Shepherd gave Kiveton their first home win since November 18th.

A Ross Bateman hat-trick helped AFC Dronfield to a 4-2 home win against Hemsworth Miners Welfare Reserves. The win pushes Dronfield into third position in the table.