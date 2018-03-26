Darts: Former world champions converge on Magna for 'Legends of Darts' event next month

A host of former world champions will gather at Magna next month for a 'Night with the Legends of Darts' event.

Co-promoted by Magna and Rotherham-based sports agency New York Events Management, the event - on Friday, April 20 - will feature Dennis Priestley, Keith Deller, John Lowe and Cliff Lazarenko, and will be hosted by the undisputed voice of darts and former Sky Sports commentator, John Gwynne.

In addition, 16 lucky guests will also get a chance to play a leg of 501 against the legends, including full MC as well as a question and answer session hosted by Gwynne.

Mexborough-born Dennis Priestley, a two-time world champion, said “'Come along and meet us all. With over 250 years of darting experience on stage, three world champions and one who should have been. We can guarantee an unforgettable night. It’s every pub darts player’s dream to say 'I beat Priestley, Deller, Lowe or Lazarenko' so don’t miss your chance!”

VIP guests can enjoy an hour of complementary drinks, canapés, photo opportunities and personal meet and greet with the players before the main event begins at 7pm.