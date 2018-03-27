Union Club had a fine 4-3 at Wales Jubilee SC.

Steve Stacey (14 darts) bettered Paul Blogg in the opener, John Clifford equalised against Brian Edis before the visting team clinched the victory when Garry Jeffries (180 & 16 darter) conquered Steve Thompson, Paul Buttery got the measure of Gary Smith and Mick Ridge gave Tony Cresswell no chance.

Wales took the last two games as Kevin Mooney and Steve Storey took care of Glen and Jordan Lister respectively.

Chris Fowler was the sole Steelers victor when he beat Carl Moorhose in game three as the visitors went down 6-1 at Pewter Pot.

Josh Thompson capitalised on Marty Nicholl’s inability to see the game off winning the first, Greg Martin did likewise to John Hatch, Pete Walsh conquered Andy Taylor, Pat Dalton overpowered Tom Denton, despite Tom’s maximum 180, Neil Moreman took out a stuttering yours truly and John Bowler came back to beat Jordan Wilson in the last.

Trades & Labour and Lord Nelson had a right old ding dong with the hosts coming from behind to beat Fanny’s 4-3 when taking the last two decisive games.

The first game featured two veteran’s Roy ‘Reliable’ Gorman put them ahead against Tony ‘ton machine’ Atkinson, Shane Wilson levelled against Kieran Parkinson, Jimmy Buttery then edged Nelson in front beating Phil Simpson with Ian Cook making at all square at the break with his victory over Craig Thorpe.

Martin Glenn then looked to have given the visitors the advantage with his win against Billy Field only for the home boys to win the match courtesy of Mark Pigott and Stuart Orton who enjoyed victories against Terry Baggaley and Paul Furniss respectively.

Leaders and potential champions Carlton Club showed no mercy to bottom side Mosborough MW as they completed a 7-0 demolition job.