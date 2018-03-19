Lord Nelson charged into a three game lead and eventually ran out 5-2 winners at Steelers as Jimmy Buttery defeated Martyn Nicholls.

Tony Atkinson (180) upset John Hatch and Craig Thorpe edged out Jordan Wilson.

Chris Fowler hit back for the home side as he eclipsed Paul Furniss before Martin Glen threw a mesmerising three maximum 180s to overpower Andy Taylor and thus clinched the win for Fanneys.

Tom Denton (180) won for Steelers against Graham Bell with Terry Baggaley taking the last against Phil Broadhurst.n Over at Kiveton, Wales Jubilee SC entertained Carlton Club and took them right to the wire going down 4-3 when Gary Eaton held his nerve to conquer Mark Thompson in the final crucial game.

All the games went with the darts as Andy Radford (180 & 14 darts) outpunched Gary Smith, Andy Whittington took out Les Barker, Alan Robinson did for Kevin Mooney, John Clifford (140 c/o) mastered Jimmy Haslam, Steve Thompson fell to John Cartledge and Steve Storey (114 c/o) had too much for Andy Else.

Roy Gorman (180) won the opener for Trades & Labour against Tony Darlow but that was to be their only win on the night as they went down 6-1 at Union Club.

The hosts were in control from hereon in as Brian Edis accounted for Andy Pantin, Kieron Parkinson went down to Garry Jeffries, Paul Buttery outpointed debutant Mark Pigott, Jordan Lister took care of Billy Field, Stuart Orton had no answer to Mick Ridge (180 & 2x14 darters) and Glen Lister finished off against Phil Simpson. Kamen Thompson was the Mosborough MW winner against Hannah Gill in game six but they went down 6-1 at home to Pewter Pot.

The visitors winners, with losers in brackets were, Josh Thompson, (Terry Harris), John Bowler (L Whitmore), Carl Moorhouse (Ian Green), Pete Walsh (Matt Higginson), Neil Moreman (Lauren Chapman), and Kevin Thompson (Jamie Booker).