Have your say

Leaders Carlton Club were beaten 5-2 by second placed Pewter Pot which gives the victors a faint chance of catching their rivals in the title chase.

Pot led two nil after John Bowler bettered Alan Robinson and Andy Radford fell to Greg Martin (106 c/o) before Jimmy Haslam pulled one back against Carl Moorhouse.

Pete Walsh (13 darter) strengthened the visitors position after beating Les Barker only for Nick White to conquer Pat Dalton, however Neil Moreman clinched the points for Pewter Pot as he edged out John Cartledge and Lee Bailey ended proceedings with his win against Gary Eaton.

Wales Jubilee SC travelled to HQ and enjoyed a fine 5-2 win against Trades & Labour racing into a three game lead courtesy of Andy Whittington’s (107 c/o) victory over Roy Gorman, Gary Smith’s 15 darter and 136 check out against Andy Pantin and John Clifford’s comfortable win over Phil Simpson.

Kieran Parkinson (180) hit back for the hosts beating Paul Blogg before Tony Cresswell made a great comeback after illness to secure the points for Wales as he overcame Stuart Orton.

The last two games were shared as Billy Field beat Steve Thompson and Steve Storey held off ‘Chairman’ Hod in the last.

Union Club were in unforgiving mood as they played magnificently to better Steelers 6-1 at Birley Moor Road.

Steve Stacey opened up against Martyn Nicholls, Paul Buttery mastered John Hatch, Garry Jeffries punished Tom Denton, Lee Olesiuk edged out Chris Fowler with a fine 118 check out, Daz Layden (2x180) had too much for Brian Hylands and Mick Ridge (180) conquered Andy Taylor.

Phil Broadhurst saved the whitewash as he won the last game consolation for the home side against Matt Gray.

Finally this week, Lord Nelson had a comprehensive 7-0 home win against long suffering Mosborough MW their winners being, (losers in brackets), Tony Atkinson (Terry Harris), Shane Wilson (Jamie Booker), Craig Thorpe (Ian Green), Jimmy Buttery (Paul Gambles), Martin Glenn (Matt Higginson), Terry Baggaley (Lauren Chapman) and Paul Furniss (L Whitmore).