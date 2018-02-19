Lord Nelson are in fantastic form at the moment and proved this with a tremendous 4-3 home win against Union Club at Arundel Street after a topsy-turvy battle.

Terry Baggaley (16 darts) put them ahead against Garry Jeffries but Union hit back to take the next two through Brian Edis (180 & 16 darter) and Tony Darlow (180) who beat Jimmy Buttery and Shane Wilson respectively before Craig Thorpe got the measure of Paul Buttery to make it two apiece at the break.

Daz Layden then did his usual (180, 110 c/o & 15 & 16 dart legs) to overcome Graham Bell (180) to put Union back in front only for Martin Glenn to level again against Lee Olesiuk leaving Paul Furniss to win the last match decider against Matt Gray to clinch the points for the hosts.

Pewter Pot returned to winning way after a fine 5-2 home victory against Wales Jubilee SC going in front when Josh Thompson mastered Andy Whittington.

Kev Mooney levelled against Neil Moreman before Pewter Pot secured the result and the points as Carl Moorhouse outdid John Clifford, Pete Walsh edged out Gary Smith, Kevin Thompson outpointed Paul Blogg and Pat Dalton saw off Mark Thompson. Steve Storey took the last game consolation for Wales against John Bowler.

Jamie Booker was the sole Mosborough MW winner in game two against Andy Pantin as they fell 6-1 at Trades & Labour. The hosts dropped only one more leg all evening as they completely dominated proceedings as Roy Gorman beat Terry Harris, Kieran Parkinson (152 c/o) mastered Ian Green, Billy Field (180) held off Mollie Booker, Stuart Ortton beat Kamen Thompson and Phil Simpson finished against Lauren Chapman.

Leaders Carlton Club showed no mercy as they ended Steelers three match unbeaten run at Birley Moor Road, winning 6-1 at a canter.

Les Barker started the maul as he put Martyn Nicholls to the sword, Andy Radford (180) despatched Joh Hatch, Jimmy Haslam beat Tom Denton, Nick White (180) had too much for Chris Fowler, John Cartledge bettered Kyle Simmonite and Andy Taylor fell to Gary Eaton. Home skipper Brian Hylands won the final game for the hosts beating Darren Nixon.