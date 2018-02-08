Steelers upset the from book with a surprise 4-3 home win against second-placed Pewter Pot and wrapped up the points before the break.

After winning the opening four games when Martyn Nicholls conquered Josh Thompson, John Hatch edged out John Bowler, Jordan Wilson beat Carl Moorhouse and Tom Denton accountedfor Pete Walsh.

The visitors restored their much warranted pride by taking the remaining games courtesy of Pat Dalton, Neil Moreman and Kevin Thompson who triumphed over Kyle Simmonite, Chris Fowler and Brian Hylands respectively.

It was third versus fourth at Masbrough and home side Union Club it was who prevailed after a solid 5-2 win against visiting Wales Jubilee SC.

Steve Stacey and Brian Edis put them two up against Paul Blogg and John Clifford with Andy Whittington then hitting back to beat Garry Jeffries,

Kev Mooney then fell to the prolific Tony Darlow (180 & 13 & 15 dart legs) before Gary Smith again responded for Wales as he mastered Lee Olesiuk.

Mick Ridge and Matt Gray (180) then completed the scoring with wins against Mark Thompson and Steve Storey.

Six player Mosborough MW went down 6-1 at home to Carlton Club with only Jamie Booker on target for the hosts in game two against Andy Radford as the away side consolidated top spot without dropping any further legs.

Alan Robinson defeated Terry Harris, Nick White edged out Ian Green, Matt Higginson fell to Les Barker, Andy Else overcame Lauren Chapman and Gary Eaton (14 darts) finished off against Mollie Booker.

Ian Cook won the opening game for Trades & Labour at the expense of Graham Bell at Lord Nelson however the hosts then ran riot by taking the rest of the evening’s games to register a fine 6-1 win. Tony Atkinson, Jimmy Buttery, Shane Wilson and Craig Thorpe (14 darter) and Paul Furniss enjoyed victories.