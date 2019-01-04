Big time darts returns to Sheffield in the Summer

The world's leading darts players will return to Sheffield Arena on May 9 as the Unibet Premier League makes its annual visit to Sheffield for a 13th time.

Former champion James Wade will return to the League following confirmation of the ten-player field for the tournament, which also features Raymond van Barneveld for a final season ahead of his retirement.

Darts' widest-reaching tournament will see 17 nights held from February-May, as players compete for spots in the Play-Offs to battle for the title.

2009 champion Wade competes for a tenth season in the Premier League, having won the European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals during 2018.

Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney, Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price and German Darts Masters winner Mensur Suljovic all compete for a second year, having made their Premier League debuts in 2018.

Four-time champion Michael van Gerwen will be begin his title defence when the season begins on Thursday February 7, having claimed glory in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and also won his third World Championship title