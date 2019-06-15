Danny Willett surges up leaderboard at US Open
Danny Willett produced the best single round at a US Open of his career to storm up the leaderboard at Pebble Beach.
The Sheffield golfer carded a four under par 67 to leap more than 20 places on the leaderboard and threaten to start the final round inside the top ten.
It had looked set to be even better for Willett who delivered four birdies inside the first seven holes, only to card back-to-back bogeys either side of the turn.
He recovered well however with birdies on 14 and the last to cap a superb personal day in California.
Willet said: “Yeah, we played good. A lot of good golf shots. A couple of scrappy ones in there but a couple of nice saves.
“Started quick, which you have to do on this golf course. I think anybody who has shot really good score this week has been 2-, 3-, 4-under par early days, and then you kind of hold on for the middle four or five holes.
“And obviously the two par-5s down the back to give you a couple of chances. 14 playing straight into today, so not the easiest. You've still got to hit two great shots in there.
“And the last, again, is fully dependent on the tee shot. If you're in the fairway you're going to have a good look of regardless of how far back you are. 2-iron, at least off the tee.
“So, yeah, a real solid day.”
Willett was out early on day three, meaning for a long wait to see just how close to the leader he would be heading into the final round.
Overnight leader Gary Woodland had moved to ten under par after eight holes, leaving Willett six shots shy.