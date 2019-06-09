Danny Willett posts best finish of year at Canadian Open
Danny Willett warmed up for the US Open in fine style by securing his best finish of the season with a tie for eighth at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Sheffield golfer produced a fine late surge in his round to make sure of comfortably his best positioning of 2019, a few days out from the start of the year's third Major.
A superb 25 foot putt for birdie on 16 set up a strong finish with another birdie following on 17 to push the 31-year-old into the top ten.
It saw him post a three under par 67 on Sunday, his second best round of the tournament.
Willett's previous best was a tie for 25 at the Farmers Insurance Open in the fourth week of the season.
This weekend's performance was the continuation of a steady improvement for Willett who has taken him time to settle into life in the US.
But it has proved timely with the US Open coming up next.
He will tee off for his first round on Thursday at 5.40pm alongside Kyle Stanley and Billy Horschel.
Fellow Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick will begin his US Open campaign at 11.58pm on Thursday alongside Byeong Hun An and amateur Devon Bling.
At the Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy producing a stunning nine under par round of 61 to win the tournament by seven shots on -22.
Ireland's Shane Lowry tied for second alongside Webb Simpson of the US.