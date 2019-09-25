Danny Willett paired with Rory McIlroy for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Danny Willett has been paired with Rory McIlroy for the first three days of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he looks to secure back-to-back tournament wins.
The Sheffield golfer won the BMW PGA Championship last weekend to power into the top ten of the European Tour's Race to Dubai.
And he will look to consolidate his position in Scotland this weekend, at a tournament played across three courses.
Willett and McIroy will begin their campaigns at 10.06am at Carnoustie today, with rounds to follow at St Andrews and Kingsbarns to follow on Friday and Saturday.
Out just ahead of them on the same course at 9.55am will be Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick alongside Jon Rahm, who Willett held off to win the PGA Championship.
As well as the individual format tournament this weekend, pros are paired with amateurs in the chase for a team title.
Willett will play alongside businessman Mohammed Farooq while McIlroy will be accompanied by his father Gerry.
It is also a family affair with Rahm, whose father Edorta will play alongside him, while Fitzpatrick has been paired with former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo.