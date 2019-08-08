Danny Willett makes flawless start at The Northern Trust
Danny Willett delivered a flawless opening round to put himself firmly in contention at The Northern Trust in New Jersey.
By Liam Hoden
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 18:22
The Sheffield golfer finished on five under par, four shots behind clubhouse leader Troy Merritt after a bogey free round.
Willett birdied five and six to ignite his round before finishing strongly with three birdies from the final six holes to take an early tie for eighth place.
Rory McIlroy finished a shot ahead on -6 among a decent field at Jersey City.
Among the early top contenders was Dustin Johnson on -8 with Jon Rahm and Kevin Kisner both on -7.
Willett was the top English performer of those out early in the day with Ian Poulter back on -3.