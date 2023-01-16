Danny Kristo makes honest admission after Sheffield Steelers' defeat by Guildford Flames

Steeler Danny Kristo has blamed himself for a broken play that ended up in a game-winning Guildford Flames' goal against his club.

Sheffied Steelers' Danny Kristo is big enough to take responsibility.

Not every sportsman or woman make themselves accountable when things go wrong for a team.

But an intercepted pass from Kristo down the left-hand boards at Sheffield Arena last Saturday led to a odd-man breakaway for the Surrey side in which they buried the winning strike.

Some fans have been critical of Matt Petgrave's positioning at that moment but Kristo was big enough to personally take it on the chin.

He said it had been a tight (2-2) game until that point.

"Unfortunately in the last minute I made a bad turnover, I thought.

"Unacceptable, last minute...that one stings a little bit."

He described how he'd tried to "make a read, trying to make the right play, trying to get the puck down the wall, it hit a stick.

"It's tough, you've got to learn from it. It is hockey, it's a game of mistakes and we made one more than they did and they made us pay for it."

He said he had "to let it go," referring to the memory. After a couple of days off they would be preparing for two weekend home games where they would "try to turn the ship in the right direction, regroup and get a couple of wins."

When the dust settled on last weekend, Guildford were three points clear at the top of the division, having beaten Manchester Storm on Sunday.

Kristo may have been hard on himself but overall he does recognise his forward unit with Robert Dowd and Martin Latal has been a key factor in Steelers' pursuit of silverware.

"My line has been playing well," he said, adding that they had gelled quickly after being formed.

"I think we complement each other well; so it makes the game easy for myself, I just try and go out there make a difference every night."

He said the Sheffield team generally was imbued with confidence.

"It's the way we play, team-style, I think it is tough to beat when we are playing the right way, four lines, a great goaltender, and six solid defencemen so we are making the right decisions using our speed and our depth as a team, it is tough to beat."

The 32-year-old American hopes for more huge support from the Orange Army this coming weekend when they host Glasgow Clan and Manchester.