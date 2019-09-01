Dalton Smith denied chance to shine on Campbell-Lomachenko bill while gymmate Charlie Edwards holds onto world title in controversial fashion
Frustrating scheduling denied Dalton Smith the chance to compete on the Vasyl Lomachenko-Luke Campbell bill on Saturday night.
Smith had been set to face Darryl Pearce at London’s O2 Arena in his third professional bout.
But the fight was labelled a ‘floating bout’ meaning it would be slotted into any gaps that appeared on the night for a four rounder to fill.
With few fights ending inside the distance, there was no time to fit in the bout meaning a wasted night for the Woodhouse super lightweight.
He would have been at the venue regardless of whether he was due to compete however, due to the presence on the bill of Steel City gym mate Charlie Edwards.
And the WBC flyweight title defence of Edwards ended in controversial fashion.
His bout against Julio Cesar Martinez was ruled a no-contest - moments after the mandatory challenger had been declared a winner.
The Londoner's nine-month reign as world champion seemed to be over when he was counted out after a relentless assault to the body from the Mexican in the third round.
However, the final punch to the ribs came after Edwards had taken a knee and once the incident had been shown on the big screens at the O2 Arena, a knockout victory for Martinez was overturned because of the illegal blow.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "This fight has been ruled a no-contest and a direct rematch will be ordered."
Edwards was making the second defence of his title against an opponent who earned his opportunity following a fifth-round knockout of Andrew Selby in Mexico in March.
Boos rang out around the O2 Arena following the controversial ending but they turned to cheers following Sulaiman's announcement.
Edwards said: "He did hurt me, I won't deny that, and that's why I took a knee. But it was the shot on the floor that put me away.
"I took a knee for a purpose. He finished me off with a body shot. Cheaters never prosper."