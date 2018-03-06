The Sheffield Stars have been left stunned and saddened by the sudden passing of Frank Knight, the club’s Life President.

Frank had been involved in Sheffield cycle speedway since 1978, when he took over as manager of Stradbroke Arrows.

He joined the Sheffield club in 1985, when the city’s teams merged to form one super club.

He was instrumental in Sheffield being accepted to the English League (The top tier of racing at the time), and secured one of the sport’s longest lasting sponsorships with engineering company Padley and Venables.

He took on roles of referee (where he was renowned for his honesty and fairness), before eventually taking the chairman’s post.

Illness saw him step down as chairman in 2004, with the club bestowing a life presidency title in 2005.

He had been a regular spectator (with his son Jeb) at all of the Stars home fixtures at both the Graves and Cookson tracks.

His last act with the club was just two weeks ago when he presented the awards at the club’s presentation dinner.

He will be sadly missed by not just the Sheffield club but all in cycle speedway, he always had time to speak about the past, present and future of the sport, and he will always be in our thoughts.

The Stars challenge fixture with Wednesfield Aces fell victim to the heavy snowfall last week.

The Sheffield riders will get their first racing of 2018 at tomorrow’s Go Ride Grand Prix.

The event is Open to anyone who wishes to try out cycle speedway.

Registration (race fee £2) is from 9.30, with the first race at the Cookson Park track at 10am. Last year saw two newcomers win titles, Kit Hawkins in the under 10s and Anna Perkins in the Women’s.