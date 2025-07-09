Yorkshire superstar dethrones Joe Root, bags top spot in ICC rankings before 3rd Test v India

Joe Root, Sheffield’s greatest-ever cricketer, has lost his ICC crown to Yorkshire superstar Harry Brook as the in-form England player was crowned the new No. 1-ranked Test batter in the Men’s Rankings on Wednesday.

Brook has reclaimed the top spot after his impressive knocks against India in the first two Tests of the five-match series. This is not the first time Brook has replaced Root at the top of the ICC rankings. Brook was top of the pile after his 123 and 55 in the 2nd Test against New Zealand last year.

Out for 99 in the series opener at Headingley, Brook played a stellar knock of 158 in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test against India in Birmingham. Brook’s Edgbaston heroics have helped him gain an 18-point lead over his Yorkshire teammate in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. Averaging 70 against India, Brook is England’s second-highest run-getter in the five-match series.

England’s white-ball captain has amassed 280 runs in the first two Tests of the India series. Former England skipper Root is placed second with 868 rating points in the ICC rankings. With an average of 36.33, Root has scored 109 runs in four innings against India. The Yorkshire batters will spearhead England’s batting lineup in the 3rd Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Career-best rating for England keeper

Brook and Root are followed by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (867) and Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ex-Australia skipper Steve Smith is ranked fifth while Indian captain Shubman Gill has climbed to the sixth spot after his run-fest in 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston. Gill gained 15 places to secure his new career-best rating following India’s historic win over India in Birmingham. England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith jumped 16 places to seal the 10th spot for the Test batters after smashing 184 not out and 88 in the 2nd Test against India. South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder jumped 34 spots to 22nd after his brilliant 367* against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

