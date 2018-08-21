Misery for Yorkshire against Worcestershire

Moeen Ali completed the second double century of his first-class career and then struck four times with his off-spinners to drive Worcestershire towards a crucial Specsavers County Championship victory over Yorkshire at Scarborough.

The Pears skipper started day three unbeaten on 107 and went on to make 219 in his side’s first-innings 572 for seven as they replied to 216.

Moeen hit 27 fours and four leg-side sixes in his superb 277-ball knock, supplemented by opener Daryl Mitchell’s equally impressive 178 off 333.

Moeen and Mitchell completed a second-wicket stand of 294 in 75.3 overs, started during Monday’s second day.

Bottom side Worcester, chasing their second win, prevented Yorkshire from claiming a single bowling bonus point before declaring with a lead of 356 and 52 overs remaining in the day.

The White Rose county then closed on a second-innings 140 for six from 52 overs, a deficit of 216. Kane Williamson top-scored with 61.

Moeen claimed his first two wickets in his first two overs before tea and finished with four for 35 from 18.

Worcester’s total was their highest against Yorkshire, breaking a 114-year record after their 456 for eight at New Road back in 1904.

Moeen’s score was the highest by a visiting batsman in Championship cricket on this ground.

Both Moeen and Mitchell were watchful during the second day, while the latter played in a similar manner through the third morning until he edged a cut at Adam Lyth’s off-spin to slip before lunch.

Moeen was back to his usual free-flowing self during the first session and a half of day three as he strengthened his case to play in the fourth Test against India at the Ageas Bowl next week.

He reached his 150 off 211 balls and his double off 260 before miscueing Tim Bresnan high to point.

Yorkshire’s home debutant Josh Poysden, the leg-spinner on loan from Warwickshire ahead of a permanent move in the winter, finished with three expensive wickets ahead of the declaration.

Openers Lyth and Harry Brook then took Yorkshire’s second innings to 37 without loss before Moeen’s fourth ball had the former lbw.

Then, in the final over of the session - Moeen’s second, he had Brook caught at mid-on as he needlessly attempted to go over the top.

Dillon Pennington, the teenaged seamer who took four wickets in the first innings, then kept Williamson on his toes after tea, although was twice handsomely driven straight of mid-off by the New Zealand skipper.

But Moeen had Gary Ballance caught at second slip pushing forwards as the score fell to 92 for three in the 28th over.

Williamson was then dropped on 34 at third slip by Tom Fell off Josh Tongue in the next over and later reached his second fifty of the match off 72 balls.

Sandwiched in between, Moeen had Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw offering no shot as the score fell to 116 for four in the 38th.

Then South Africa overseas left-arm quick Wayne Parnell benefitted from two poor shots at wide balls from Williamson and Tim Bresnan, who uppercutted behind and flashed to second slip as the score slipped to 138 for six in the 49th.