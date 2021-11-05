Yorkshire Cricket Club chairman Roger Hutton resigns over Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

He said it will be effective immediately and added that he apologised unreservedly to Rafiq.

Hutton joined the club last year after Rafiq had already left.

He said: "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise unreservedly to Azeem.

File photo dated 04-11-2021 of a general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Roger Hutton has announced his resignation as chairman of Yorkshire in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism allegations.. Issue date: Friday November 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET Rafiq. Photo credit should read Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"I am sorry that we could not persuade executive members of the board to recognise the gravity of the situation and show care and contrition.

"There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise and to accept (there was) racism and to look forward.

"During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action.

"This frustration has been shared by all of the non-executive members of the board, some of whom have also now resigned."

He said that he asked the ECB for help when he became aware of Rafiq’s allegations, and claimed they they declined to help.

Yesterday the club was banned from hosting international matches over its handling of the racial harassment claims.

The cricket governing body said: "Given recent events, it is clear there are serious questions regarding the governance and management of Yorkshire CCC. The club's failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represents a significant breach of its obligations to the game.”

An independent report found Radiq had been the victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’ at the club.

The panel determined repeated use of the word ‘P***’ against the spinner was delivered ‘in the spirit of friendly banter’.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, from Sheffield, has been drawn into the row amid claims he made racist remarks toward Rafiq and his other Asian Yorkshire team-mates over a decade ago.

It was claimed in 2009 ahead of a match against Nottinghamshire, Vaughan said to Rafiq and two other Asian players there are ‘too many of you lot, we need to do something about it’.