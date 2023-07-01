Sitting in the afternoon sun, it was clear Sheffield had come in force.

Sheffield United shirts, Sheffield Wednesday jerseys, even Sheffield Tigers speedway baseball caps packed the crowd as Yorkshire played their closest game of the season to the city where they were formed in the 1800s.

But this was not a home game. This month, Yorkshire’s first team came as close to Sheffield as they have done since the mid 90s, when the club made the controversial decision to stop using its ‘outgrounds’. But this month’s game, which attracted so many fans from Sheffield, was an away game at Derbyshire, in Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park.

Before the county ditched the city for matches in the 90s, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground had been used for many years for county matches, before its cricket pavilion was removed. And up until the 1990s, the club played games at the Abbeydale Park ground used by Sheffield Collegiate, putting temporary stands in place for spectators to watch the action.

Derbyshire V Yorkshire - T20 blast at Queens Park Chesterfield. Sheffield residents have called for Yorkshire to being county cricket back to Sheffield.

Even the Don Valley Stadium staged cricket, hosting a testimonial for the Yorkshire bowler and England star Darren Gough.

A cricket oval was included in the plans for Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park on the site of the former Don Valley Stadium.

But Scarborough Group International, development partner for Sheffield Olympic Legacy Parks, said: “As it stands, the cricket facility at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is not suitable for senior county cricket. We continue to consult with the Yorkshire County Cricket Board in respect of its future development.”

We asked the people of the city which produced two of England’s greatest captains, in Joe Root and Michael Vaughan, if it was time Yorkshire brought cricket back to Sheffield, putting the question to people on the streets of the city centre – and their views were clear – it should return.

Yorkshire v Kent at Abbeydale Park - June 5th 1980

Graham Swann, from Loxley, said: “Of course they should. I can remember going to Bramall Lane, when I was a kid, watching Yorkshire play. It was a very good venue. If they can get a venue in Sheffield they should definitely play some county cricket in Sheffield.”

Sameer Nasser agreed. She said she thought it would be good for Sheffield and for Yorkshire.

Theresa Laff, of Gleadless Valley, told The Star: “Definitely. Bramall Lane used to be a cricket ground. My parents actually went and saw England play Pakistan, I think it was, there, so we’ve got that. We’ve got the sports centre down near Meadowhall. We’ve got a lot of opportunity, and Yorkshire isn’t just Leeds. I think we could do it quite well.”

Assuntina Zallo was visiting Sheffield – and thought it was clear that Yorshire should play games in the city.

She said: “Yes, I don’t see why not, but I’m an outsider so I don’t know the politics, but yes seems a very sensible answer.”

John Tait, from near Norfolk Road, said: “Yes. I think they ought to just go back down to Abbeydale Park and start playing down there like they used to. They had odd matches at Bramall Lane, didn’t they, and at Don Valley. They’re Yorkshire, aren’t they? They’re part of Sheffield.”