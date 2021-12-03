Yorkshire CCC: Andrew Gale and Martyn Moxon amongst 16 staff members to leave Headingley after Azeem Rafiq saga
Yorkshire’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon and coach Andrew Gale, along with the county’s entire coaching staff, have left Headingley today, with the county’s new chairman Lord Patel pledging to “rebuild the culture” of the club in light of the Azeem Rafiq racism saga.
A statement released by Yorkshire this morning confirmed that 16 members of staff, including six employed by an external physiotherapy company, have left Headingley.
Although the club say that specifics over the departures are private and confidential, Gale and Moxon’s long associations with Yorkshire are over. Both served as players at Headingley before moving into coaching.
“A new director of cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited,” the statement read.
“The backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the club.
“An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed. We thank everyone who is leaving for their service. Further announcements will be made in due course.”
Lord Patel, who took over as chairman following Roger Hutton’s resignation earlier this year, said: “Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust.
“The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive.
“We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a club which people can trust.
“We are hoping to announce a new director of cricket in the coming days. We have a huge rebuilding job to do but we are confident that this heralds a step forward towards a brighter future.”
Gale was previously suspended pending an investigation into an alleged anti-Semitic tweet sent from his Twitter account over a decade ago, while Moxon was signed off work with a stress-related illness before his departure was confirmed.