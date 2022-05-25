Woodhall Spa CC Women set to make home debut

Woodhall Spa Women are set to make their home debut.

The newly-launched side will host Lindum and Nettleham in a three-team competition at Jubilee Park on Jubilee Sunday (June 5).

"It's quite an exciting time for the club," said Woodhall Spa secretary John Luffman.

"It will be the first ladies' cricket at Jubilee Park.

"It's fantastic. Some of the ladies who play are mums of kids who have come through the sides as well.

"It's a fantastic family feel all round."

Woodhall Spa's women's side was launched late last year and has gone from strength to strength.

"It had its birth just after Christmas, the first training session was indoors at St Hugh's (school)," Mr Luffman added.

"It started with about 16-17 and those numbers grew to about 24.

"Wednesday night's practice night and they've played in one tounament, and won convincingly by all accounts."

That opening fixture was played at Louth and saw Woodhall defeat the hosts and Alford and District.

Former professional tennis player Jade Galpin (nee Windley) has swapped her racquet for the bat, impressing as an all-rounder.

Her sister Charlie Windley has also joined a squad which has a mixture of youth and experience in the ranks.

"With their background in tennis they are both very goods and we're delighted they've come," said Mr Luffman.