Unbeaten partnership pays off for Waresley

Ben Evans in bat.

The visitors chose to bat first and found runs hard to come by from the start.

All the bowlers put in good spells, Nigel Buckingham Jones was the pick taking 4-9 off eight overs with five maidens.

Paddy Parsons took 2-16 and Josh Munns 2-18.

There was also one victim each for James Petzer and Laurence Frederick.

Kabir Ahmed top scored with 24 runs as Queens Park were dismissed for just 93 in the 37th over.

The Waresley response began cautiously against a probing attack.

Morgan Perkins reached 17 before top edging to cover point.

Owen Hicks followed soon after but Marc Petzer (39 not) and an unbeaten 36 from Ben Evans saw the home side to an easy victory by eight wickets.

This hard-fought unbeaten partnership of 74 took the score to 97-3 in the 20th over.

The club’s fifth win out of seven in the league keeps Waresley in second place in the standings behind Harrold.

The first XI game on Saturday at Ufford Park fell victim to the weather.

Meanwhile the second XI had a blank weekend.

Waresley's first XI return to action on Saturday when they travel to Blunham.

The Seconds, meanwhile, will entertain Eaton Socombe thirds.