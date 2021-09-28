Sheffield’s Joe Root named cinch PCA Men’s Player of the Year

The son of Sheffield, aged 30, scored hundreds in three successive matches against India and ended the Test summer with 661 runs in six games an average of 66.10.

His Yorkshire teammate, 22-year-old Harry Brook, also saw his brilliant form recognised as he was named the cinch PCA Men’s Young Player of the Year.

The coveted prizes, now in their fifty-second year, are voted for by the players’ fellow professionals.

England captain Joe Root.

Root, who was named Men’s Young Player of the Year in 2012, said: “I’m very proud to receive the cinch PCA Men’s Player of the Year award. It means a huge amount to be recognised by your fellow professionals. You spend a lot of time playing alongside them and for them to vote for me is really quite humbling. A lot of my heroes when I was growing up are on that trophy so I’m chuffed to be alongside them.

“I’ve been in good touch and had a good understanding of how I wanted to score my runs this year. There have been some really close games and it’s been very enjoyable. I’ve scored runs against the best teams in the world so that has given me confidence, even as an experienced player."

Root is set to lead England when they take on Australia in the Ashes in later this year.